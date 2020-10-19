Gov. Whitmer and President Trump exchange more barbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump and Michigan Governor Gretchen have exchanged verbal jabs back and forth for months. However, the latest blows seem to be more personal.

At President Trump’s rally in Muskegon Saturday, he told his supporters to get Governor Whitmer to “open up the state” and schools. The crowd then chanted “lock her up” which the President seemed to encourage, and replied, “lock them all up.”

President Trump took another shot at Gov. Whitmer at his rally in Nevada on Sunday. The President said, “The only person that her state was opened up for was her husband. He was allowed to go and sail his boat and do what the hell he wanted to do, but no one else could do anything.”

President Trump’s comments are referring to an incident in May where Gov. Whitmer’s husband urged a business to get his boat in the water in time for Memorial Day weekend. It came at a time while she was publicly telling residents to resist flocking to popular vacation areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer was on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday morning. She’s not happy about what happened at the rally on Saturday in Muskegon, especially after the alleged kidnapping plot.

“Ten days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial and execute me, ten days after that was uncovered, the President is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism,” Whitmer said. “It is wrong. It’s got to end.”

In the bottom left corner of the Gov. Whitmer’s home background was some sort of pin that said “86-45”. “86” is slang in the service industry for removing someone -- and 45 could refer to President Trump, the 45th US President.

Whitmer with 8645 in background on Meet The Press (Meet The Press)

In a tweet, Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield said the chants against Gov. Whitmer on Saturday were wrong. But, he wasn’t pleased with the pin displayed in her interview.

Last night, I said the “lock her up” chant was wrong. And I believe that.



Well today, the Governor encouraged more hate by having an “8645” pin. (Attack? Kill?) This doesn’t help. This is wrong too.



You can’t have your cake and eat it too when it comes to civility and respect. — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) October 18, 2020

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also says she’s concerned about President Trump’s words.

Saturday, President Trump encouraged Michiganders to get Governor Whitmer to open the state and schools. Nessel says with rising COVID-19 cases that may not be safe for the people of Michigan.

“I have nothing but concerns and we had the largest number of new COVID cases just in the last week as we’ve had since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Nessel. “And this president has done what he always does which is to care more about himself than he cares about the residence of our state.”

