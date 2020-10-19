Advertisement

Former Michigan Star Lewan Tears ACL

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan(Mark Zaleski | AP)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan says an MRI on Monday confirms he tore his ACL in the Titans' overtime win over Houston. Lewan announced the news on social media, saying don’t feel sorry for him because he’ll handle rehabilitation like a pro and come back better than ever. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown. The Titans pulled out a 42-36 win in overtime to remain one of the NFL’s three undefeated teams.

