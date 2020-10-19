Deer causes crash involving multiple cars

Advertisement

A deer caused a crash involving seven vehicles Sunday night.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A deer caused a crash involving seven vehicles Sunday night.

It started when a 19-year-old woman from Indiana hit the deer and spun out. The vehicle was left disabled in the middle of the I-94 near Marshall.

A second car collided with it head on. A 58-year-old man from Lansing along with two women were seriously injured. Police say their injuries are not life-threatening.

While the two cars were spinning, they hit three other vehicles that were driving around the collision. A sixth car was able to stop in time but was rear-ended by a seventh vehicle. None of the other drivers were hurt.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. They say alcohol, speed and texting were not involved.

Marshall City Police, the Marshall Township Fire Department, the Marshall Area Firefighters Ambulance Authority, and LifeCare Ambulance Service were also on the scene.

