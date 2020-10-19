Decision 2020: Grass Lake Township looks to borrow money for roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake Township voters are being asked to decide on a new millage to pay for road improvements.

Officials are asking for 4.12 mills which is $4.12 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

The township says it will take more than $26 million to get the roads to an “optimal” condition. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will pay for 30% of the work. The millage would cover the other 70%.

The Department of Transportation is hoping the project will start in 2021 and be completed in 2024. Click here for a list of roads that would be improved.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

