Colorado in the midst of record-setting wildfires

BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado. (WILX) - The Calwood fire broke Saturday in Boulder County, Colorado. Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, it has burned more than 9,000 acres.

“Again, based on the path of fire and how it moved and the area it went through, that number is likely to be large,” said Boulder County Sheriff Mike Wagner. “But again, we have no specific information because it’s still a very dynamic scene and a very dynamic firefighting effort.”

To the north, crews are gaining ground on the Cameron Peak fire. That fire has been burning since mid-August. With more than 200,000 acres scorched, Cameron Peak is the biggest wildfire in Colorado’s history.

