Advertisement

Colorado in the midst of record-setting wildfires

Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, it’s burned more than 9,000 acres.
The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County became the largest wildfire in Colorado history on Wednesday.
The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County became the largest wildfire in Colorado history on Wednesday.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colorado. (WILX) - The Calwood fire broke Saturday in Boulder County, Colorado. Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, it has burned more than 9,000 acres.

“Again, based on the path of fire and how it moved and the area it went through, that number is likely to be large,” said Boulder County Sheriff Mike Wagner. “But again, we have no specific information because it’s still a very dynamic scene and a very dynamic firefighting effort.”

To the north, crews are gaining ground on the Cameron Peak fire. That fire has been burning since mid-August. With more than 200,000 acres scorched, Cameron Peak is the biggest wildfire in Colorado’s history.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds rally for Disneyland Reopening

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The theme park has been closed since March.

News

Gov. Whitmer and President Trump exchange more barbs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
It’s the latest comments in the long-lasting tension between the two.

News

10-19 Morning Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
10-19 Morning Weather

News

Deer causes crash involving multiple cars

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A deer caused a crash involving seven vehicles Sunday night.

Latest News

News

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to Host Education Freedom Roundtable at Hillsdale College, Deliver Keynote Address

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Betsy DeVos to Host Education Freedom Roundtable at Hillsdale College

News

Grand Ledge parents petition for in-person education

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Parents of students at Grand Ledge Public Schools have started a petition to get their kids back in the classroom.

News

Michigan man loses hunting license over wildlife crimes

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan man will serve a jail sentence and lose his hunting license permanently after pleading guilty to killing wolves and bald eagles in the Upper Peninsula.

News

Mom whose son drowned gets 6 months in jail

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for neglecting to keep an eye on her son who drowned in Lake Michigan.

News

Lansing Women’s March

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Nearly 430 marches are planed in cities across the country in Lansing.

Education

Staff member at St. Gerard Catholic School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Two classrooms at St. Gerard Catholic School have been told to quarantine Saturday, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.