Capital Area District Libraries receives $25,000 grant for digital inclusion project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) has been selected for a $25,000 Library Improving Access to Information grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

CADL officials say the grant will be used to fund a “Digital Inclusion Through iPad Kit Lending” project, which includes adding iPad Kits to CADL’s Library of Things collection. The iPads will be loaded with a selection of apps that focus on a variety of school subject areas and productivity.

Jessica Goodrich, CADL’s Library of Things and Business Outreach Librarian, said that many Ingham County residents have limited access to reliable internet service or digital devices.

“The COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated this divide and created additional barriers,” Goodrich said. “This grant will allow CADL to alleviate some of those barriers. The iPad kits offer free internet as well as access to apps that encourage education, digital collaboration, and participation.”

The Improving Access to Information grant program is designed to help Michigan’s public and academic libraries provide improved access to collections in any of three areas; literacy, local history or special collections. The project is funded in part with a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services administered by the Library of Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.