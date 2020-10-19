Advertisement

Bill Miller Named Series Crew Chief

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) and A. J. Pollock (11) celebrate during Game 7 of the baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) and A. J. Pollock (11) celebrate during Game 7 of the baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the World Series and will work home plate for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

This will be the fourth World Series for the 53-year-old Miller, who made his big league debut in 1997 and also worked the Fall Classic in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Miller’s crew includes Jerry Meals, Mark Carlson, Laz Diaz, Chris Guccione, Marvin Hudson and Todd Tichenor. Adrian Johnson will be the replay official at the video review room in New York, assisted by David Rackley.

Latest News

Sports

Hockey Broadcaster Emrick Retires

Updated: 53 minutes ago
He lives in St. Clair, Michigan

Sports

World Series Begins Tuesday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Dodgers vs. the Rays

Sports

Former Michigan Star Lewan Tears ACL

Updated: 1 hour ago
He hopes to be ready to go next season

Sports

MSU vs. Michigan is at Noon October 31

Updated: 1 hour ago
So far none of the seven Big Ten opening games has been wiped out by Covid

Latest News

Sports

Detroit Lions Beat Jaguars

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
By Bronwyn Moisan
Detroit Lions Beat Jaguars 34 to 16

News

High school football scores from Mid-Michigan in week 5

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Check out the highlights from the area's top games plus a look at all of the scores from around Mid-Michigan.

Sports

Charlotte beats Eaton Rapids

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
They improve to 2-3

Sports

Williamston beats Olivet to move to 5-0

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
They won 17-6

Sports

Okemos boys’ tennis wins state championship

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
It's their third in four years

Sports

DeWitt shuts out Waverly 47-0

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
DeWitt improves to (5-0) with the win over Waverly.