Bill Miller Named Series Crew Chief

-ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the World Series and will work home plate for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

This will be the fourth World Series for the 53-year-old Miller, who made his big league debut in 1997 and also worked the Fall Classic in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Miller’s crew includes Jerry Meals, Mark Carlson, Laz Diaz, Chris Guccione, Marvin Hudson and Todd Tichenor. Adrian Johnson will be the replay official at the video review room in New York, assisted by David Rackley.