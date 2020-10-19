Basketball legend Magic Johnson stomps for Joe Biden in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson stopped by his old stomping grounds in Lansing to get out the vote for Joe Biden on Saturday.

The voter mobilization event took place at Everett High School where he attended years ago. For Johnson, Lansing is home.

“It’s really great for me to be here at Everett High School where I man, had so many great memories,” said Johnson to the crowd.

Johnson has gone from Everett, to the basketball court at Michigan State, to the NBA, and now the campaign trail for Joe Biden.

He tells News 10 he just couldn’t sit back on the sidelines this presidential election.

“This is the probably the most important election of our lifetime right now,” said Johnson.

He wants to use his platform to help motivate people to vote and says sometimes it might take a professional athlete to help get the message across.

“It’s great to see athletes finally the using their platform led by LeBron James, and people are now seeing that. If change is gonna come about, you gotta vote. It’s great to see Shaq saying hey, I haven’t but now I am voting and so that will probably trigger a lot of people who felt like Shaq right, who hadn’t been voting, and now they will vote this time,” Johnson said.

The biggest issues for him are race relations and the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why he says he’s voting for the Biden-Harris ticket.

“When you think about racism and discrimination that’s going on in our country right now, young people are out there protesting for a reason. Right. So that divided the country so we got to bring people together. We got to stop racism, discrimination, and those things. But the important issue is, how do we still get enough test kits, how do we get enough safety equipment. The COVID-19 pandemic is real, and we got to get somebody who’s smart, who can have a plan for us to bring us out of this,” said Johnson.

Johnson is ready for a change, which is why he hopes people will take his word and vote.

“I’m urging everybody to vote and be a part of the process and a part of the change,” said Johnson.

