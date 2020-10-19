Autistic teen attacked by dog

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 14-year-old Drew Hawley was visiting a family friend’s home to play with a puppy with whom he was familiar, when he was attacked by another dog in the living room.

According to Jackson County Animal Services, the eyewitnesses said Drew reacted to something and threw his shoe at the American Staffordshire Terrier mix resulting in an attack. But, Drew’s father Justin Hawley, doesn’t see how that’s possible.

“He was born completely blind. He’s autistic. He has some mobility issues. It looks like Drew was sitting on the living room floor playing with the puppy. He was pretty much sitting Indian-style in the living room when the big dog attacked him," said Hawley.

Drew suffered injuries to his chest, chin and forehead.

“It was pretty bad. He had bite marks on his chest. His chin was pretty much tore off. It was hanging by a two inch flap of skin on the bottom of the chin,” explained Hawley.

The victim received 300 stitches, plastic surgery and three days in the hospital.

Jackson County Animal Control was not able to take the dog due to the fact the dog was in his own home and doesn’t have a history of attacks.

“At this point, I’m really concerned that the dog is still out here as if nothing happened,” said Hawley. “I just think a dog that’s that aggressive is a danger. I’m just really troubled by that.”

An officer with Jackson Animal Control tried to speak with the dog’s owner. Instead, he received a business card for his lawyer.

The same officer tried two more times to visit the man, but he wouldn’t answer the door.

Hawley said they are seeking legal counsel to figure out what comes next.

