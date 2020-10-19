Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Lansing boy

Phoenix Javon Washington Jr is missing from W. Michigan Avenue.
Phoenix Washington Jr is believed to be with 26-year-old Phoenix Washington.
Phoenix Washington Jr is believed to be with 26-year-old Phoenix Washington.(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Lansing Township Police issued an Amber Alert for Phoenix Javon Washington, Jr.

Two-year-old Phoenix is described 2-foot-3 and 30 pounds. He went missing from 3209 W. Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

The suspect is Phoenix Washington, a 26-year-old Black man, 5-feet-5, 160 pounds. The suspected vehicle is a 4-door 2011 Mazda 3 with license plate EFM6569.

Any sightings should be reported to Sgt. Brad Braeutigam at (517) 730-5855.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ivanka Trump visiting Michigan today

Updated: 41 minutes ago
She will be in Kent County this afternoon.

News

Online voter registration ends today

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Monday is the last day to register online to vote for the November 3 election.

News

Hundreds rally for Disneyland Reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
The theme park has been closed since March.

News

Colorado in the midst of record-setting wildfires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Fueled by high winds and dry conditions, it’s burned more than 9,000 acres.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer and President Trump exchange more barbs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
It’s the latest comments in the long-lasting tension between the two.

News

10-19 Morning Weather

Updated: 4 hours ago
10-19 Morning Weather

News

Deer causes crash involving multiple cars

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
A deer caused a crash involving seven vehicles Sunday night.

News

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to Host Education Freedom Roundtable at Hillsdale College, Deliver Keynote Address

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Betsy DeVos to Host Education Freedom Roundtable at Hillsdale College

News

Grand Ledge parents petition for in-person education

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Parents of students at Grand Ledge Public Schools have started a petition to get their kids back in the classroom.

News

Michigan man loses hunting license over wildlife crimes

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan man will serve a jail sentence and lose his hunting license permanently after pleading guilty to killing wolves and bald eagles in the Upper Peninsula.