20 staff members at Jackson Public Schools quarantined

There will be no in-person classes for the rest of the week.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday officials from Jackson Public Schools announced via social media that 20 staff members have been quarantined following contact tracing of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. That number may change as contact tracing continues across the district.

There will be no in-person classes for the rest of the week in Jackson Public Schools, although teachers will still be required to come to school every day. Students will work remotely from home, and additional WiFi buses will be sent out to assist with connectivity.

Good afternoon JPS Families and Staff, Today we have been informed by the Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) that...

Posted by Jackson Public Schools - Where Community Comes Together on Monday, October 19, 2020

