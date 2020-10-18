U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to Host Education Freedom Roundtable at Hillsdale College, Deliver Keynote Address

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will visit Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, MI, on Monday, Oct. 19. The Secretary will participate in an Education Freedom roundtable focused on the college’s liberal arts curriculum and its efforts to provide high-quality, classical education focused on the principles of moral character and civic virtue to public K-12 charter schools.

The Secretary will then deliver a keynote address on the importance of Education Freedom and the central role families should play in deciding where, when, and how their children learn.

The event will be held Monday, Oct. 19 at Roundtable in Hillsdale.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and DeVos is set to speak at 7:30 p.m..

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.