Advertisement

Michigan man loses hunting license over wildlife crimes

A Michigan man will serve a jail sentence and lose his hunting license permanently after pleading guilty to wildlife crimes for killing wolves and bald eagles in the Upper Peninsula.
A Michigan man will serve a jail sentence and lose his hunting license permanently after pleading guilty to wildlife crimes for killing wolves and bald eagles in the Upper Peninsula.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan man will serve a jail sentence and lose his hunting license permanently after pleading guilty to wildlife crimes for killing wolves and bald eagles in the Upper Peninsula.

Kurt Duncan was sentenced to 90 days in jail after making a plea deal in a Chippewa County court. He is banned from helping anyone in trapping or hunting activities and prohibited from hunting in 48 states listed as members of an multistate compact.

Duncan of Pickford was investigated by the Department of Natural Resources and charged with numerous wildlife crimes, including illegally harvesting 18 gray wolves. He was also accused of killing and disposing of three bald eagles.

Bald eagles and wolves are protected under Michigan and federal laws.

Duncan, 56, expressed remorse Tuesday and said the eagles were not intentionally caught. Defense lawyer George Tschirhart said Duncan was trapping coyotes and “things got out of control.”

“This is a historical case for the division and department,” said Gary Hagler, chief of the DNR’s law enforcement division. “We hope this poaching case acts as a deterrent to criminals for committing future wildlife crimes such as this.”

Duncan won’t have to serve 30 days of the 90-day sentence if he timely pays penalties and meets other conditions while on probation. He’s required to pay $27,000 for the animals illegally taken and $9,240 in court fees and costs.

Chippewa County prosecutor Rob Stratton said lawmakers should consider stiffer penalties for poaching. Duncan’s crimes were misdemeanors.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mom whose son drowned gets 6 months in jail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for neglecting to keep an eye on her son who drowned in Lake Michigan.

News

Lansing Women’s March

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Nearly 430 marches are planed in cities across the country in Lansing.

Education

Staff member at St. Gerard Catholic School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Two classrooms at St. Gerard Catholic School have been told to quarantine Saturday, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Democrats to continue campaigning for Joe Biden in Michigan

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10 and Ian Hawley
Two major players in the Democratic party will visit Michigan during the third week of October, 2020.

Latest News

State

Ivanka Trump to travel to Michigan for Trump Campaign event

Updated: 17 hours ago
President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is scheduled to visit the Great Lakes State on Monday, October 19, 2020.

News

Unity Coalition holds rally to bring understanding among groups

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
There was a lot of attention directed at the Michigan State Capitol on Saturday as the Unity Coalition belonging to the Boogaloo Bois invited social justice groups, such as Black Lives Matter, to mingle.

News

Preparations underway for second debate

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
Preparations for next week’s presidential debate are underway at Belmont University in Nashville.

News

Police chase ends with an arrest

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
A police chase in Howell Friday caused some schools to go on lockdown and ended in an arrest.

News

Holt woman killed in Friday evening crash

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday evening.

News

High school football scores from Mid-Michigan in week 5

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Check out the highlights from the area's top games plus a look at all of the scores from around Mid-Michigan.