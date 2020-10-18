Grand Ledge parents petition for in-person education

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents of students at Grand Ledge Public Schools say it’s time to get back to the classroom. However, they feel like they aren’t being heard.

They have started a petition to ask Grand Ledge Public Schools to consider giving their students a choice as to whether or not they should attend in-person classes.

“I would like the district to review this at this time. Mostly, listen to the parents that have been trying to speak at the board meetings,” said Grand Ledge parent Michelle Mead. “They told us you’re going to have a choice and then backtracked on that after seeing what other local districts are going to be doing.”

Andrew Reynaert was one of the creators of the petition. He explained this came about to see if other parents felt the way he did.

“I’ve got two different children that are dealing with this. My daughter (Junior in High School) loves it because she’s not being challenged at all and she’s done in an hour or two a day and has lots of time to kill. My son is a Freshman. He’s struggling with this new format. It is not working for him,” said Reynaert.

Reynaert said many parents have tried to share their message with the school board in person.

“We’ve been trying to go to board meetings and give our input. There was a recent one where there were ten or more people that spoke up,” said Reynaert.

Michelle Mead said she understands there are people who don’t want their kids back in school. She feels there is a way to accommodate both sides.

“What I would like to see happen is Grand Ledge give us a choice. That was originally what was supposed to happen per the school district in the summer. They took a poll with the parents, 56% of our district said we wanted to be in school,” said Mead. "I hope that the board and the administration will listen to us. I know there’s a board meeting coming up on the 26th. All I feel we can do is say, “Hey, please take into consideration what half of your district is experiencing right now.”

According to Mead, there are many parents who will be attending the board meeting on the 26th.

We’ve reached out to Grand Ledge Public Schools and haven’t received a response.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.