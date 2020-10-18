Advertisement

Grand Ledge parents petition for in-person education

Main entrance of Grand Ledge High School
Main entrance of Grand Ledge High School(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents of students at Grand Ledge Public Schools say it’s time to get back to the classroom. However, they feel like they aren’t being heard.

They have started a petition to ask Grand Ledge Public Schools to consider giving their students a choice as to whether or not they should attend in-person classes.

“I would like the district to review this at this time. Mostly, listen to the parents that have been trying to speak at the board meetings,” said Grand Ledge parent Michelle Mead. “They told us you’re going to have a choice and then backtracked on that after seeing what other local districts are going to be doing.”

Andrew Reynaert was one of the creators of the petition. He explained this came about to see if other parents felt the way he did.

“I’ve got two different children that are dealing with this. My daughter (Junior in High School) loves it because she’s not being challenged at all and she’s done in an hour or two a day and has lots of time to kill. My son is a Freshman. He’s struggling with this new format. It is not working for him,” said Reynaert.

Reynaert said many parents have tried to share their message with the school board in person.

“We’ve been trying to go to board meetings and give our input. There was a recent one where there were ten or more people that spoke up,” said Reynaert.

Michelle Mead said she understands there are people who don’t want their kids back in school. She feels there is a way to accommodate both sides.

“What I would like to see happen is Grand Ledge give us a choice. That was originally what was supposed to happen per the school district in the summer. They took a poll with the parents, 56% of our district said we wanted to be in school,” said Mead. "I hope that the board and the administration will listen to us. I know there’s a board meeting coming up on the 26th. All I feel we can do is say, “Hey, please take into consideration what half of your district is experiencing right now.”

According to Mead, there are many parents who will be attending the board meeting on the 26th.

We’ve reached out to Grand Ledge Public Schools and haven’t received a response.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan man loses hunting license over wildlife crimes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan man will serve a jail sentence and lose his hunting license permanently after pleading guilty to killing wolves and bald eagles in the Upper Peninsula.

News

Mom whose son drowned gets 6 months in jail

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for neglecting to keep an eye on her son who drowned in Lake Michigan.

News

Lansing Women’s March

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Nearly 430 marches are planed in cities across the country in Lansing.

Education

Staff member at St. Gerard Catholic School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Two classrooms at St. Gerard Catholic School have been told to quarantine Saturday, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

State

Democrats to continue campaigning for Joe Biden in Michigan

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10 and Ian Hawley
Two major players in the Democratic party will visit Michigan during the third week of October, 2020.

State

Ivanka Trump to travel to Michigan for Trump Campaign event

Updated: 22 hours ago
President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, is scheduled to visit the Great Lakes State on Monday, October 19, 2020.

News

Unity Coalition holds rally to bring understanding among groups

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
There was a lot of attention directed at the Michigan State Capitol on Saturday as the Unity Coalition belonging to the Boogaloo Bois invited social justice groups, such as Black Lives Matter, to mingle.

News

Preparations underway for second debate

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
Preparations for next week’s presidential debate are underway at Belmont University in Nashville.

News

Police chase ends with an arrest

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
A police chase in Howell Friday caused some schools to go on lockdown and ended in an arrest.

News

Holt woman killed in Friday evening crash

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday evening.