Advertisement

White House: Tennessee mask mandate ‘must be implemented’

(FILE)
(FILE)(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The White House quietly told Tennessee early this week that a statewide mask mandate “must be implemented” to curb its growing spread of COVID-19. The White House and Republican Gov. Bill Lee did not discuss the recommendations publicly before a report emerged in a records request and was first reported by WUOT-FM. Lee has let counties decide whether to require masks in public. The report takes the strongest tone to date in urging Tennessee to act, though Lee has made it clear for months that he does not think masks should be required across the state. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local nature center puts on virtual 5K event

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Woldumar Nature Association is a Lansing-based nonprofit that engages students in outdoor education.

Ap

Rocker Lenny Kravitz looks back to when he found his voice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Lenny Kravitz has a new memoir out that explores his childhood and ends with him on the verge of stardom.

Ap

Founder of iconic Traverse City drive-in restaurant dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bob Wilson bought the restaurant in 1980 and owned it for 37 years before selling it to the current owner in 2017.

VOD Recordings

Eight defendants charged in state courts

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight defendants charged in state courts

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Judge orders five suspects in kidnapping plot to stand trial

Updated: 2 hours ago
Judge orders five suspects in kidnapping plot to stand trial

VOD Recordings

MSU budget breakdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
MSU budget breakdown

VOD Recordings

Lansing staying online into January

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lansing School District staying online into January

VOD Recordings

Attorney defends Garbin in case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Attorney defends Garbin in case

News

Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Michigan appeals court has blocked a 14-day extension to accept and count absentee ballots.

News

Federal judge gives ruling in kidnapping plot, Garbin’s attorney provides defense

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
On Friday, a federal judge ruled Adam Fox and Ty Garbin are a threat to the public and would need to stay behind bars without bond until then.