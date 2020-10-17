Advertisement

Staff member at St. Gerard Catholic School tests positive for COVID-19

St. Gerard School had one teacher test positive for COVID-19
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - St. Gerard Catholic School is telling students and staff from two of its classrooms to quarantine themselves after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is working with the school to keep students and staff safe.

In a letter News 10 received Saturday, principal Raymond Rzepecki said the health department investigated the situation at the school. He says the staff member who tested positive is in self-isolation, and all close contacts have been notified and are isolating at home. Rzepecki wrote in the letter that the staff member never exhibited symptoms. A third classroom had previously been told to quarantine due to a different case.

St. Gerard has had previous dealings with the coronavirus during the 2020-21 school year. In September, all students and staff at the middle-school level were told to quarantine after a junior high staff member was compromised.

