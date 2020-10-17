Advertisement

Rocker Lenny Kravitz looks back to when he found his voice

Kravitz dedicated “Let Love Rule” to his mother, actress Roxie Roker, who was best known for her role in “The Jeffersons."
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Lenny Kravitz is a man of extremes - as he readily admits. The rock star in a new memoir explores his childhood and ends with him on the verge of stardom and deeply in love with actress Lisa Bonet. Kravitz dedicated “Let Love Rule” to his mother, actress Roxie Roker, who was best known for her role in “The Jeffersons,” half of one of TV’s first interracial couples. TV producer Sy Kravitz, his father and a former military man, was strict with the younger Kravitz. The rocker in his first 25 years is on a mission to find his true, authentic self. “Let Love Rule” was released last week and was named after Kravitz’s 1989 debut album.

