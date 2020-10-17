PW takes down Fowler
The Pirates are undefeated
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia both came in 4-0 and showed exactly why.
PW went out to a 22-7 lead by halftime, but Fowler would not go away easily.
The Eagles picked of the PW QB in the second half but couldn’t capitalize on it with points. 4 total second-half turnovers made this one a back and forth affair, but PW scored a long rushing touchdown near the end of the fourth quarter to seal the game.
The Pirates keep their perfect record, moving to 5-0.
They play Catholic Central next week.
Fowler will take a 4-1 record to Nouvel Catholic next week.
