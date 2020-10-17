Preparations underway for second debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC) - Preparations for next week’s presidential debate are underway at Belmont University in Nashville.

University and city leaders got a first look at some of the efforts taking place inside the event center.

More than 700 police personnel are involved in the event.

Nashville’s health director said they’ve taken action to control the virus ahead of the debate.

“My staff and I have had several meetings and walkthroughs with our partners at Belmont, and we all feel confident that the protocols that are in place leading up to, during and after the debate that participants will be safe on this site. This includes health checks, temperature checks, requirements to wear surgical grade masks and spacing to allow social distancing,” said Dr. Michael Caldwell.

NBC’s Kristen Welker will serve as moderator.

You can watch the debate Thursday at 9 p.m. on WILX.