Police search for Lansing gas station robbery suspect

S. Penn Gas Station Robbery Suspect
S. Penn Gas Station Robbery Suspect(Lansing Police Department)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway in South Lansing after a gas station on the 6200 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue was reportedly robbed Saturday morning.

The Lansing Police Department says a suspect entered the station just after 7 a.m. He allegedly approached the counter and showed a weapon, demanding money from the clerk. The suspect quickly left after being handed the money. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

Police say the suspect is a black male around 20 years old. He is said to be close to 6′0″ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and tan shoes at the time of the robbery. The suspect left the station in a grey pickup truck.

Lansing Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact their department at (517)483-4600.

