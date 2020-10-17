Police search for Lansing gas station robbery suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway in South Lansing after a gas station on the 6200 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue was reportedly robbed Saturday morning.

The Lansing Police Department says a suspect entered the station just after 7 a.m. He allegedly approached the counter and showed a weapon, demanding money from the clerk. The suspect quickly left after being handed the money. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

Police say the suspect is a black male around 20 years old. He is said to be close to 6′0″ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and tan shoes at the time of the robbery. The suspect left the station in a grey pickup truck.

Lansing Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact their department at (517)483-4600.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.