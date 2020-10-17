Advertisement

Police chase ends with an arrest

By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 17, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police chase in Howell Friday caused some schools to go on lockdown and ended in an arrest.

Around 12:35 p.m., Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over the driver of a 2008 Lexus. It was reported stolen out of Eaton County.

The driver took off northbound on Highlander way to M-59 then turned into the Mallard Pond apartment complex where the driver crashed into a utility box. Some of the apartment buildings lost power.

The woman who was driving and a man who was a passenger ran off. A deputy arrested the 21-year-old woman from the Lansing area; however, the man is still on the loose.

Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post and Howell City Police officers helped at the scene.

The schools in the area were advised to shelter in place as a precaution during the search.

