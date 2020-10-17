Local trampoline park reopens

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday night, a local trampoline park re-opened its doors for the first time since the stay-at-home order took effect.

Trampolines, obstacle courses, laser tag, and more are now available to customers.

Located at Meridian Mall, the Launch Trampoline Park has everything for those who have been feeling bored in the house and who are ready to burn some energy.

Supervisor James Mack says they waited one more week to open because they wanted to make sure all of their safety protocols were in place for customers and employees.

“We have 360 on all the high touchpoints. What that is...it’s a 90-day solution. It’s a sanitizer that kind of works against the germs,” Mack said.

Mack says some of their attractions will remain closed due to health and safety concerns.

“For the trampolines, the pads, everything, we have an electrostatic sprayer,” he said. “It holds like sanitizer. You just pour it in, you turn it on and it sprays a mist. You mist everything. We should be doing that at least once an hour.”

Happiness coming from parents and kids about finally being able to come back to the park.

“I think the kids have had a long year and with school being at home for most of us I think they need get out be with their friends burn some energy and I just think with the masks and the way their taking care of everything here I think everyone should be in good hands,” said Kaitlin Parker.

“I’m just happy to see that this place is open again,” said Aliyah Brown.

“It’s nice to get out and just jump a little,” added Brown.

Launch Trampoline Park is open Thursday through Sunday.

For more information about the Trampoline Park, safety measures click, HERE.

Latest on the state rules click, HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.