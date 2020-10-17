Local nature center puts on virtual 5K event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Woldumar’s race has been going on for 13 years. This year, it will be virtual.

Presented by JCI Lansing, Woldumar’s Virtual Trail 5K provides an opportunity for community members to run and or walk the designated course at Woldumar Nature Center at their convenience, or a course of their choosing on Oct. 26. The virtual trail is set to be done on Nov. 8.

On Nov. 8, there will be a virtual celebration where every participant will be recognized for their hard work.

The Woldumar Nature Association is a Lansing-based nonprofit that engages students in outdoor education. With the onset of the pandemic, Woldumar has been greatly affected.

Having support from the community will help support quality science education.

Here are some of the stunning views you can see while participating in our annual 5k. This year the race has gone... Posted by Woldumar Nature Center on Friday, October 16, 2020

Tickets are $25. To register, click here.

