Lansing Women’s March

Nearly 430 marches are planed in cities across the country in Lansing.
Michiganders take part in nationwide Women's March
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, thousands across the U.S. are taking part in the Women’s March.

A large part of that movement is protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, as well as, building momentum to vote President Donald Trump out of the White House.

Nearly 430 marches are planed in cities across the country, even in Lansing.

News 10 caught up with some participants at the Capitol who said they want the confirmation hearings for Judge Coney Barrett to stop.

Aurora Seelye, a Women’s March Organizer said, “We are here protesting Trump and his agenda. We’re also protesting the filling of Ruth Bader-Ginsberg’s seat. We don’t think it’s fair that with only so many weeks left in the election that someone can be filled in that seat. It should be waited until the next president is elected.”

