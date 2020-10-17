Lansing Lugnuts puts on Halloween-themed movie weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts’ has a big weekend ahead at Jackson Field with some Halloween-inspired movie nights.

The Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” opens the weekend at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Kids will receive pre-packaged candy bags.

The concession stand will have the standard movie food favorites. However, this time there will be drink specials Purple People Eater and Embalming Fluid cocktails. As soon as “Hocus Pocus” ends, the stadium will be deep cleaned just in time for the 9 p.m. showing of “The Conjuring.”

On Sunday, two Harry Potter films will be showing. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” begins at 2 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m. It will then be followed by a 6 p.m. showing of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

Attendees have the option to sit either on the outfield grass or in the seating bowl.

COVID-19 guidelines will still be taken into consideration at this event.

Tickets are $10.

