Ivanka Trump to travel to Michigan for Trump Campaign event

Ivanka Trump at her father's inauguration on January 20, 2017. (File Photo)
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Donald Trump For President, Inc. announced Saturday that Ivanka Trump will travel to Michigan for a campaign event on Monday, October 19, 2020. The campaign says President Donald Trump’s daughter will participate in a conversation with local supporters in Alto, Michigan.

Ivanka Trump will share the president’s “Make America Great Again” agenda with Michiganders.

Ahead of her trip to the Great Lakes State, Ivanka Trump said, “President Trump has delivered time and time again for the forgotten men and women of America by cutting taxes for families, providing crucial increased funding for our military, and replacing the job-killing NAFTA with USMCA.” She added, “I am honored to meet with the people of Michigan to discuss how the President will continue to fight for them for the next four years.”

The campaign event in Alto is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. EDT.

