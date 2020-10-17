Holt woman killed in Friday evening crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday evening in Aurelius Township.

Troopers from the Lansing Post were called to Edgar and Columbia Roads just after 5:30 p.m.

Authorities say a Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Edgar when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at Columbia Road and was hit by a GMC Acadia that was traveling westbound.

A 51-year-old woman from Holt was killed. A 15-year-old boy from Holt and a 29-year-old woman from Mason had minor injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved. The crash is still under investigation.

