Holt woman killed in Friday evening crash
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday evening in Aurelius Township.
Troopers from the Lansing Post were called to Edgar and Columbia Roads just after 5:30 p.m.
Authorities say a Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Edgar when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at Columbia Road and was hit by a GMC Acadia that was traveling westbound.
A 51-year-old woman from Holt was killed. A 15-year-old boy from Holt and a 29-year-old woman from Mason had minor injuries.
Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved. The crash is still under investigation.
