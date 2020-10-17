Holt stuns Portage Northern 26-0

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams stunned the Portage Northern Huskies Friday night 26-0 at home. Holt was impressive defensively after giving up over 60 points to East Lansing last week. The Rams turned things around on both sides of the ball including 96-yard touchdown from quarterback Nick Johnson to wide receiver Kellen Reed in the 2nd half. Portage Northern was highly ranked in Division 2 heading into the game.

Holt improves to (2-2) with the win and will face Grand Ledge next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.