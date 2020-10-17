Advertisement

Holt stuns Portage Northern 26-0

Rams improve to (2-2).
By Seth Wells
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams stunned the Portage Northern Huskies Friday night 26-0 at home. Holt was impressive defensively after giving up over 60 points to East Lansing last week. The Rams turned things around on both sides of the ball including 96-yard touchdown from quarterback Nick Johnson to wide receiver Kellen Reed in the 2nd half. Portage Northern was highly ranked in Division 2 heading into the game.

Holt improves to (2-2) with the win and will face Grand Ledge next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High school football scores from Mid-Michigan in week 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Seth Wells
Check out the highlights from the area's top games plus a look at all of the scores from around Mid-Michigan.

Sports

Charlotte beats Eaton Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They improve to 2-3

Sports

Williamston beats Olivet to move to 5-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They won 17-6

Sports

Okemos boys’ tennis wins state championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
It's their third in four years

Sports

DeWitt shuts out Waverly 47-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Seth Wells
DeWitt improves to (5-0) with the win over Waverly.

Latest News

Sports

Gladiators take down Redwings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Fowlerville is 3-2

Sports

PW takes down Fowler

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Pirates are undefeated

Sports

Haslett beats Okemos 21-7

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Vikings get their first win of the season

Sports

East Lansing continues to dominate defensively in 41-6 win over Grand Ledge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
East Lansing remains undefeated on the season.

Sports

Game of the Week: Mason moves to 5-0

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Bulldogs won 45-21