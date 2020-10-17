High school football scores from Mid-Michigan in week 5

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 5 was jam-packed with top-notch games like our game of the week that saw Lansing Catholic travel to Mason and Pewamo-Westphalia traveling to Fowler. Oh and don’t forget Williamston traveled to Olivet. Catch up with the scores and highlights from around the area below.

11-Man Football 10/17/2020

Game of the Week - Mason 45, Lansing Catholic 21- Highlights

Pewamo-Westphalia 30, Fowler 7 - Highlights

Williamston 17, Olivet 6 - Highlights

Haslett 21, Okemos 7 - Highlights

Fowlerville 14, St Johns 6 - Highlights

Holt 26, Portage Northern 0 - Highlights

Charlotte 21, Eaton Rapids 7 - Highlights

East Lansing 41, Grand Ledge 6 - Highlights

DeWitt 47, Waverly 0 - Highlights

Portland 42, Ionia 0

Reading 26, Homer 19

Grass Lake 39, Napoleon 0

Jonesville 48, Stockbridge 14

Hanover-Horton 62, East Jackson 7

Michigan Center 42, Manchester 7

Dansville 41, Fulton 0

Laingsburg 46, Bath 36

Potterville 15, Saranac 0

Lake Odessa Lakewood 26, Leslie 21

B.C. Pennfield 49, Jackson Northwest 7

Parma Western 1, Jackson Lumen Christi 0 (FORFEIT)

Mt. Morris 14, Ovid-Elsie 13

Dexter 70, Jackson 38

8-Man Football 10/17/2020

Morrice 57, Kingston 0

