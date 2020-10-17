High school football scores from Mid-Michigan in week 5
Scores and highlights from the area’s top games.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 5 was jam-packed with top-notch games like our game of the week that saw Lansing Catholic travel to Mason and Pewamo-Westphalia traveling to Fowler. Oh and don’t forget Williamston traveled to Olivet. Catch up with the scores and highlights from around the area below.
11-Man Football 10/17/2020
Game of the Week - Mason 45, Lansing Catholic 21- Highlights
Pewamo-Westphalia 30, Fowler 7 - Highlights
Williamston 17, Olivet 6 - Highlights
Haslett 21, Okemos 7 - Highlights
Fowlerville 14, St Johns 6 - Highlights
Holt 26, Portage Northern 0 - Highlights
Charlotte 21, Eaton Rapids 7 - Highlights
East Lansing 41, Grand Ledge 6 - Highlights
DeWitt 47, Waverly 0 - Highlights
Portland 42, Ionia 0
Reading 26, Homer 19
Grass Lake 39, Napoleon 0
Jonesville 48, Stockbridge 14
Hanover-Horton 62, East Jackson 7
Michigan Center 42, Manchester 7
Dansville 41, Fulton 0
Laingsburg 46, Bath 36
Potterville 15, Saranac 0
Lake Odessa Lakewood 26, Leslie 21
B.C. Pennfield 49, Jackson Northwest 7
Parma Western 1, Jackson Lumen Christi 0 (FORFEIT)
Mt. Morris 14, Ovid-Elsie 13
Dexter 70, Jackson 38
8-Man Football 10/17/2020
Morrice 57, Kingston 0
