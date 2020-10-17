Advertisement

Gladiators take down Redwings

Fowlerville is 3-2
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns hosted Fowlerville in a low scoring scrap.

The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter before Fowlerville busted out a 30-yard run to score first.

They would take a 7-0 lead into halftime.

Defense dominated the second half as well. Fowlerville would hold onto their lead and secure the win, 14-6.

Fowlerville improves to 3-2 and will play Pinckney next week. St Johns falls to 1-4 before playing Alpena next week.

