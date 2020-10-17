Game of the Week: Mason moves to 5-0

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It was another big win for the Mason Bulldogs, who beat the defending state champion Lansing Catholic Cougars.

Despite that win, Coach Gary Houghton says there’s work to be done.

“I don’t think we’ve reached our peak yet...I think we’re just scratching the surface,” he said.

Houghton said he’s proud of how his team kept their composure when things got chippy.

“We’re a little more mature than we were last year when it comes to keeping our composure when things get awkward or they’re not as smooth as we hoped.”

Despite also losing a coach to a family emergency, Houghton said his team stepped up to coach the defensive line.

“A lot of our seniors really stepped up and did some coaching themselves. We have to commend them for that, that’s another piece of maturity that maybe wouldn’t have happened.”

And it all comes down to next week, the 5-0 Bulldogs have a chance to take the CAAC-Red when they play 5-0 Williamston.

