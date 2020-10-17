Advertisement

Founder of iconic Traverse City drive-in restaurant dies

Bob Wilson bought the restaurant in 1980 and owned it for 37 years before selling it to the current owner in 2017.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The founder of an iconic drive-in restaurant in Traverse City has died at age 86. Don Shaff owned Don’s Drive-In from 1960-80. But the name never changed under subsequent owners. It’s known for drive-in stalls and a large sign with a pink car along U.S. 31. Shaff died on Oct. 10. Erna Shaff said one of her husband’s favorite expressions was, “Come again and bring a friend.” Bob Wilson bought the restaurant in 1980 and owned it for 37 years before selling it to the current owner in 2017.

