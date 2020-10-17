Advertisement

East Lansing continues to dominate defensively in 41-6 win over Grand Ledge

Trojans improve to (5-0).
By Seth Wells
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans are now (5-0) following a 41-6 win over Grand Ledge Friday night. East Lansing used a pair of touchdown connections from QB Ambrose Wilson to WR Mason Woods to pull away early and the defense continued their great play to hold off the Comets.

Grand Ledge falls to (3-2) with the loss and they will face Holt next week.

East Lansing remains undefeated and will face Okemos in week 6.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High school football scores from Mid-Michigan in week 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Seth Wells
Check out the highlights from the area's top games plus a look at all of the scores from around Mid-Michigan.

Sports

Charlotte beats Eaton Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They improve to 2-3

Sports

Williamston beats Olivet to move to 5-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They won 17-6

Sports

Okemos boys’ tennis wins state championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
It's their third in four years

Sports

DeWitt shuts out Waverly 47-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Seth Wells
DeWitt improves to (5-0) with the win over Waverly.

Latest News

Sports

Gladiators take down Redwings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Fowlerville is 3-2

Sports

Holt stuns Portage Northern 26-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Seth Wells
Holt improves to (2-2) with a stunning win over Portage Northern

Sports

PW takes down Fowler

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Pirates are undefeated

Sports

Haslett beats Okemos 21-7

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Vikings get their first win of the season

Sports

Game of the Week: Mason moves to 5-0

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Bulldogs won 45-21