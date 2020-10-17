East Lansing continues to dominate defensively in 41-6 win over Grand Ledge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans are now (5-0) following a 41-6 win over Grand Ledge Friday night. East Lansing used a pair of touchdown connections from QB Ambrose Wilson to WR Mason Woods to pull away early and the defense continued their great play to hold off the Comets.

Grand Ledge falls to (3-2) with the loss and they will face Holt next week.

East Lansing remains undefeated and will face Okemos in week 6.

