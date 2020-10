LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers improved to (5-0) with a 47-0 blowout road win over Waverly Friday night. The defense continued to shine along with quarterback Tyler Holtz.

DeWitt will face Stevensville Lakeshore next week.

Waverly fell to (2-3) with the loss and will face Loy Norrix in week 6.

