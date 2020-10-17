Democrats to continue campaigning for Joe Biden in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joe Biden’s campaign has announced two major figures will travel to Michigan to continue campaigning ahead of the presidential election on November 3, 2020.

Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will visit Michigan on Monday, October 19. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, will be in Michigan that day as well. The campaign says Biden’s wife, Jill, will visit the Mitten State on Tuesday, October 20. At this time, no locations have been announced for the visits from the members of the Democratic party.

