Whitmer signs emergency rules allowing state agencies to conduct remote hearings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed emergency rules which allow the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC) and the Michigan Public Service Commission (PSC) to conduct remote hearings, protecting Michiganders and frontline workers.

“Continuing the practice of remote hearings will help us continue to protect Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses,” said Governor Whitmer. “As our state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and as the 2020-2021 flu season approaches, my administration will continue to do everything in our power to protect Michigan residents.”

Since the onset of COVID-19 in Michigan, the administrative law judges and Tax Tribunal members at the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules have remotely conducted nearly 25,000 hearings.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.