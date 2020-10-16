Advertisement

Whitmer signs emergency rules allowing state agencies to conduct remote hearings

The remote hearings are an effort to protect Michiganders and frontline workers.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.(source: State of Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed emergency rules which allow the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC) and the Michigan Public Service Commission (PSC) to conduct remote hearings, protecting Michiganders and frontline workers.

“Continuing the practice of remote hearings will help us continue to protect Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses,” said Governor Whitmer. “As our state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and as the 2020-2021 flu season approaches, my administration will continue to do everything in our power to protect Michigan residents.”

Since the onset of COVID-19 in Michigan, the administrative law judges and Tax Tribunal members at the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules have remotely conducted nearly 25,000 hearings.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Animal Shelter starts “Howl-O-Ween”

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Boardman is one of many dogs looking for their new home. See him and others at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.

News

New service helps older adults cope with COVID-19 social distancing

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
MDHHS teaching older adults to use videoconferencing, telemedicine and other technology.

News

Secretary of State Benson announces ban of open carry of a firearm at voting locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Secretary Benson issued the directive Friday morning to all clerks.

News

Magic Johnson returning to Michigan to campaign for Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The MSU legend will visit Lansing and Detroit on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Meijer offering free pickup ahead of holidays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The offer requires no membership and is the same as in-store pricing.

WILX

Court hearing resumes Friday in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher and Associated Press
Adam Fox, the alleged ringleader from Potterville, and Ty Garbin will be back in court on Friday for a bond hearing.

News

MDOC takes steps to help prevent introduction of contraband via mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Beginning this week, all prisoner mail that does not require special handling, including the envelope and its contents, will be photocopied and these photocopies will be delivered to the recipient prisoner in a separate envelope. Original copies of mail items will not be delivered.

News

U.S. Senator Gary Peters in Grand Rapids for “Go Vote With Gary” voting event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
He will join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to promote early voting and encourage Michiganders across the state to make sure they have a plan to vote.

News

Joe Biden traveling to Michigan for election events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be traveling through metro-Detroit for various election events.

VOD Recordings

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 4 hours ago
Adam Fox and Ty Garbin will be back in court on Friday for a bond hearing.