What’s the Most Popular Pizza on the Menu at Domino’s Pizza?
Pepperoni? Sausage? Find out what the most popular topping is at Domino’s.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Domino’s Pizza uses lots of quality ingredients in their pizzas, include Michigan cheese. Find out more about their pizza-making process and find out what the most popular pizza is on their menu. See more great recipes and information at milkmeansmore.org.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.