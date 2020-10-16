Advertisement

U.S. Senator Gary Peters in Grand Rapids for “Go Vote With Gary” voting event

(WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters will stop in Grands Rapids on Friday, October 16 to hold a “Go Vote With Gary” event.

He will join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to promote early voting and encourage Michiganders to make a plan to vote.

Following his stop in Grand Rapids, Senator Peters plans to hold similar events across the state.

Additional details on those events have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WILX

Court hearing resumes Friday in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Soicher and Associated Press
Adam Fox, the alleged ringleader from Potterville, and Ty Garbin will be back in court on Friday for a bond hearing.

News

MDOC takes steps to help prevent introduction of contraband via mail

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Beginning this week, all prisoner mail that does not require special handling, including the envelope and its contents, will be photocopied and these photocopies will be delivered to the recipient prisoner in a separate envelope. Original copies of mail items will not be delivered.

News

Joe Biden traveling to Michigan for election events

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be traveling through metro-Detroit for various election events.

VOD Recordings

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Fox and Ty Garbin will be back in court on Friday for a bond hearing.

Latest News

News

Trump campaign holds event in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recap: Lara Trump rally event in Hanover

News

Dog helped detect breast cancer in sisters

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Being that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast health is a major focus.

News

Uncle John's Cider Mill gift shop

Updated: 13 hours ago
Uncle John's Cider Mill gift shop has gifts for all ages

VOD Recordings

MSU to launch COVID-19 tracing app

Updated: 13 hours ago
MSU to launch COVID-19 tracing app

VOD Recordings

Coach Valentine is moving from Lansing

Updated: 13 hours ago
Coach Valentine is moving from Lansing

VOD Recordings

Ingham County to help clerks count ballots

Updated: 14 hours ago
Ingham County to help clerks count ballots