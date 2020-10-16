U.S. Senator Gary Peters in Grand Rapids for “Go Vote With Gary” voting event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters will stop in Grands Rapids on Friday, October 16 to hold a “Go Vote With Gary” event.

He will join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to promote early voting and encourage Michiganders to make a plan to vote.

Following his stop in Grand Rapids, Senator Peters plans to hold similar events across the state.

Additional details on those events have yet to be announced.

