Tommy Lee says he’ll leave the US if Trump is reelected

‘I’m out of here’
Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe at a press conference.
Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe at a press conference.(Source: zz/KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has joined the long list of folks who have threatened to leave the country if their choice for the White House didn’t win.

Lee told The Big Issue he’s not up for four more years of President Donald Trump.

“I’m out of here,” the musician said. “I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.”

The 58-year-old rocker was born in Athens in 1962. His dad moved the family to the United States when Lee was about a year old.

“The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing,” the drummer said. “I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the (expletive) are you guys doing over there? Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.’”

Here are some of the celebrities who have threatened to leave the United States:

  • Cher, if Trump won
  • Rush Limbaugh, if Obamacare passed
  • Seal, if Sen. John McCain beat Barack Obama
  • Stephen Baldwin, if Obama was nominated
  • Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, if George W. Bush won

