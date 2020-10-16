Staudt’s Rising Stars: Lukas Waber

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eight-year-old Lukas Waber is from Lake Odessa. He races with the Capitol Quarter Midget association.

Last year, Lukas was named the CQMA track champion for the junior Honda class.

He helps his dad with car maintenance in between races. He is is always watching the bigger kids' races so he can learn how to improve.

Congratulations to tonight’s rising star, Lukas Waber!

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.