Satellite office opening at Alfreda Schmidt Southside Center for voter registration, early voting

Voters will now have three full-service locations.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope announced a new satellite office will open, the third location for Lansing voters.

The location at the Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center, 5825 Wise Road will open on Monday, Oct. 19 and allows voters to register to vote, pick up an absentee ballot, and/or return their completed absentee ballot.

“The addition of a third Clerk’s Office for this election will make early voting more accessible and safer for the Lansing’s electorate,” said Clerk Chris Swope. “Voters gain the convenience of selecting the location and the time they would like to complete their ballot, obtain a new ballot if they make a mistake, and register to vote. They can do it all in one visit.”

The Southside Center will be open 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday until Nov. 2. In accordance with Michigan Law, all offices will stop issuing ballots at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

On Nov. 2, Election Day, all offices are open and precincts are operation from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for voter registration. Newly registered voters can cast absentee ballots when they register, or receive a receipt which allows them to vote at their precinct.

Addresses of the three offices and hours of operation are listed below.

1. South Washington Election Unit, 2500 South Washington

• Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Late Wednesdays 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Saturdays in October 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• October 31 and November 1 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2. Lansing City Hall, 9th Floor, 124 W. Michigan

• Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3. Southside Community Center, 5825 Wise Road

• October 19 – Nov. 3 Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

