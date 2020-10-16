Probable-cause hearing date set for two facing state charges in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The two suspects charged in Jackson County will be waiting to until at least Dec. to find out if they’ll stand trial.

Today district court judge Michael Klaeren scheduled probable-cause hearings for Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison for Dec. 4.

Musico appeared in court on zoom today. Morrison waived his hearing.

Both men are charged with providing material support for planned acts of terrorism. Prosecutors claim they’re founding members of the “Wolverine Watchmen” militia and allowed other suspects to train on their property in Munith.

Neither defendant has seen the evidence against them yet.

Today the Attorney General’s office says it’s still working to compile 1,100 federal police reports, 84 audio recordings totaling 150 hours, at least 5,000 pages worth of Facebook posts, and 1,000 pages worth of text messages. Prosecutors say they still need to redact some of those documents before handing them over.

The judge scheduled a bond hearing for next Friday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.