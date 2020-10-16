Patriots Cancel Friday Practice

-UNDATED (AP) - A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the New England Patriots canceled practice today after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The person didn’t reveal whether it was a player or a coach. New England is scheduled to host Denver on Sunday, a game that has already been postponed twice because of four positive coronavirus tests by players, including quarterback Cam Newton. Earlier today, the Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility after several people tested positive for the virus. But retests came back negative and the building reopened.