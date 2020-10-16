Okemos Junior Wins State Golf Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School junior Allison Cui won a repeat state division two golf championship Friday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West Course. Cui fired a two under par 70 in a round which featured five birdies on her final nine holes after shooting 39 on the front nine. Cui is the reigning Miss Michigan Golf. The Okemos team finished third. South Lyon won the team championship. The tournament was reduced from 36 to 18 holes this year because of Covid issues. Haslett’s Olivia Stoll finished third individually shooting a 77.

