New service helps older adults cope with COVID-19 social distancing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Older adults can now get free help with learning how to navigate technology such as videoconferencing and telemedicine, skills that have become more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aging & Adult Services Agency at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a partnership with GetSetup, an education technology company that focuses on older adults. The partnership creates a new free resource for Michiganders age 60 and over as the state continues to face the pandemic.

“It’s critical to keep older adults who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 safe during the pandemic,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “However, it’s also important for them to maintain social connections and be able to meet their needs from home. Technology can help, and this initiative will help older Michiganders become more comfortable with that technology.”

Older Michiganders can access more than 150 free online group classes designed for and led by older adults. These include classes on how to use a smartphone or tablet, how to use services like video conferencing, Gmail, Facebook, grocery delivery and telemedicine, as well as virtual social hours.

An internet connection is required to access GetSetup.

As part of the program, GetSetUp will run online classes 10 hours a day. The classes are available free for the next six months.

To access the classes CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.