Advertisement

New service helps older adults cope with COVID-19 social distancing

MDHHS teaching older adults to use videoconferencing, telemedicine and other technology
(KKTV)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Older adults can now get free help with learning how to navigate technology such as videoconferencing and telemedicine, skills that have become more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aging & Adult Services Agency at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a partnership with GetSetup, an education technology company that focuses on older adults. The partnership creates a new free resource for Michiganders age 60 and over as the state continues to face the pandemic.

“It’s critical to keep older adults who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 safe during the pandemic,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “However, it’s also important for them to maintain social connections and be able to meet their needs from home. Technology can help, and this initiative will help older Michiganders become more comfortable with that technology.”

Older Michiganders can access more than 150 free online group classes designed for and led by older adults. These include classes on how to use a smartphone or tablet, how to use services like video conferencing, Gmail, Facebook, grocery delivery and telemedicine, as well as virtual social hours.

An internet connection is required to access GetSetup.

As part of the program, GetSetUp will run online classes 10 hours a day. The classes are available free for the next six months.

To access the classes CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Animal Shelter starts “Howl-O-Ween”

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Boardman is one of many dogs looking for their new home. See him and others at the Ingham County Animal Shelter.

News

Whitmer signs emergency rules allowing state agencies to conduct remote hearings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The remote hearings are an effort to protect Michiganders and frontline workers.

News

Secretary of State Benson announces ban of open carry of a firearm at voting locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Secretary Benson issued the directive Friday morning to all clerks.

News

Magic Johnson returning to Michigan to campaign for Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The MSU legend will visit Lansing and Detroit on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Meijer offering free pickup ahead of holidays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The offer requires no membership and is the same as in-store pricing.

WILX

Court hearing resumes Friday in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher and Associated Press
Adam Fox, the alleged ringleader from Potterville, and Ty Garbin will be back in court on Friday for a bond hearing.

News

MDOC takes steps to help prevent introduction of contraband via mail

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Beginning this week, all prisoner mail that does not require special handling, including the envelope and its contents, will be photocopied and these photocopies will be delivered to the recipient prisoner in a separate envelope. Original copies of mail items will not be delivered.

News

U.S. Senator Gary Peters in Grand Rapids for “Go Vote With Gary” voting event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
He will join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to promote early voting and encourage Michiganders across the state to make sure they have a plan to vote.

News

Joe Biden traveling to Michigan for election events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be traveling through metro-Detroit for various election events.

VOD Recordings

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 4 hours ago
Adam Fox and Ty Garbin will be back in court on Friday for a bond hearing.