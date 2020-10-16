Advertisement

Meijer offering free pickup ahead of holidays

The offer requires no membership and is the same as in-store pricing.
Meijer pickup service
Meijer pickup service
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Meijer announced its Meijer Pickup service will be free in effort to provide shoppers more ways to safely shop for the holidays.

The program is free on orders over $50 but does not require customers to join a membership. Items that are on sale are eligible and prices will be the same as shopping in stores.

“This is the latest of our efforts to adapt our digital services to help customers manage their lives during the pandemic and further enhance the experience of shopping at Meijer,” said Derek Steele, Vice President of Customer Strategy. “We believe the personalized service, coupled with the freshness and wide selection our stores offer, provides the digital solution so many of our customers are looking for during these challenging times.”

Customers can shop for groceries, general merchandise, toys, electronics, beauty products, and houseware items to be picked up. Any notes or preferences can be made, along with choosing a pick-up time and adding mPerks or coupons. Customers will park in a designated area near the store and text the posted number when they have arrived.

Due to reduced hours due to the pandemic, the Meijer Pickup service is available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week.

