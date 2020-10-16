Advertisement

Magic Johnson returning to Michigan to campaign for Biden

The MSU legend will visit Lansing and Detroit on Saturday.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan legend and Lansing native Magic Johnson is campaigning for Joe Biden and he’s that push to Michigan.

On Saturday, Oct. 17th, Johnson will visit Detroit to participate in a roundtable conversation about voting with black men. In Lansing, Johnson will participate in a voter mobilization event, urging Michiganders to vote early utilizing satellite voting locations their local clerk’s office.

While Johnson is campaigning for Biden, President Donald Trump is expected to speak on the west side of the state.

Those visits come one day after Biden visits Detroit and Southfield on Friday.

