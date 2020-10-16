Lansing Christian ‘Raises the Roof’ after successful fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Christian is 'Raising the Roof’ to celebrate their elementary students raising more than $20,000 in their annual fund-run fundraiser.

“We’re feeling really proud of the kids,” said Wendy Hofman, Head of School at Lansing Christian.

“Each year we do a fund run but this year we made it virtual and asked our families and our elementary students to run or walk a mile in their own neighborhoods and to be an encouragement to those around them," explained Melissa Keely, the Director of Development at Lansing Christian.

“And to pray for and to say hello to the neighbors that they came across while they were moving around their own neighborhoods," Keely continued. “Part of that was we asked them to find sponsorships and they exceeded our challenge of $15,000 and raised a total of $21,000.”

Lansing Christian came up with the idea to ‘Raise the Roof’ by having their elementary Principal Ms. Dykestra and their Head of School Ms. Wendy Hofman stay up on the building’s roof for the entire school day.

“It’s a really big deal to the kids," explained Hofman. "When I greet kids in the morning, they’re all talking about how exciting it’ll be to see us on the roof.”

The women stayed on the roof in 40-degree weather to say hello, read books and blow bubbles with students.

Lansing Christian is donating 25% of the money earned, or roughly $5,2000 to Weekend Survival Kits, an organization that provides weekend meals to Lansing-area students on free and reduced lunch plans.

“It’s huge and I think something that’s fundamental to the education here at LCS is for kids to understand that they can be of service to people in their neighborhoods and that they can meet real needs for real kids just like them,” said Keely.

With Lansing Christian’s donation of $5,200, Weekend Survival Kits will be able to provide weekend meals to 75 students for the entirety of the 2020-2021 school year.

In a statement to WILX News 10, Weekend Survival Kits says:

“The students and staff at Lansing Christian School have been long-term supporters of Weekend Survival Kits and that’s what it takes to make a program sustainable. We can’t thank them enough for their volunteering as well as their incredibly generous financial gift. It’s encouraging, during these difficult times, to witness such wonderful acts of kindness and generosity. With their gift we will be able to purchase enough food from the Greater Lansing Food Bank to feed nearly 75 kids every weekend throughout the school year!”

“We’re really grateful for everybody that’s contributed to our effort, to raise money for our school and also contribute to this idea of loving our neighbor, to want to be part of the real needs that are in our community and wanting to serve those together as our Christian school,” said Hofman.

“It’s really nice to feel joy during this time,” Hofman continued. "It is chilly and it is cold up there but it’s really fun to be able to see all of the classes and they all get a chance to come out so we just want to celebrate what they’ve done.”

