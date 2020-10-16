Joe Biden traveling to Michigan for election events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Friday, October 16.

In the afternoon, former Vice President Biden will deliver remarks in Southfield on protecting and expanding access to affordable health care. Biden will then attend a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders.

Afterward, Vice President Biden will attend an event in Detroit to urge Michiganders to vote early in person at their local clerk’s office or satellite voting center.

The visits come after both Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, tested negative for coronavirus after one of her staffers and a flight crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson says neither Biden nor Harris have had recent close contact with those individuals.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.