Advertisement

Joe Biden traveling to Michigan for election events

Joe Biden to make a campaign stop in Toledo Monday
Joe Biden to make a campaign stop in Toledo Monday
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Friday, October 16.

In the afternoon, former Vice President Biden will deliver remarks in Southfield on protecting and expanding access to affordable health care. Biden will then attend a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders.

Afterward, Vice President Biden will attend an event in Detroit to urge Michiganders to vote early in person at their local clerk’s office or satellite voting center.

The visits come after both Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, tested negative for coronavirus after one of her staffers and a flight crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson says neither Biden nor Harris have had recent close contact with those individuals.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WILX

Court hearing resumes Friday in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Soicher and Associated Press
Adam Fox, the alleged ringleader from Potterville, and Ty Garbin will be back in court on Friday for a bond hearing.

News

MDOC takes steps to help prevent introduction of contraband via mail

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Beginning this week, all prisoner mail that does not require special handling, including the envelope and its contents, will be photocopied and these photocopies will be delivered to the recipient prisoner in a separate envelope. Original copies of mail items will not be delivered.

News

U.S. Senator Gary Peters in Grand Rapids for “Go Vote With Gary” voting event

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
He will join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to promote early voting and encourage Michiganders across the state to make sure they have a plan to vote.

VOD Recordings

Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Fox and Ty Garbin will be back in court on Friday for a bond hearing.

Latest News

News

Trump campaign holds event in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
Recap: Lara Trump rally event in Hanover

News

Dog helped detect breast cancer in sisters

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Being that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast health is a major focus.

News

Uncle John's Cider Mill gift shop

Updated: 13 hours ago
Uncle John's Cider Mill gift shop has gifts for all ages

VOD Recordings

MSU to launch COVID-19 tracing app

Updated: 13 hours ago
MSU to launch COVID-19 tracing app

VOD Recordings

Coach Valentine is moving from Lansing

Updated: 13 hours ago
Coach Valentine is moving from Lansing

VOD Recordings

Ingham County to help clerks count ballots

Updated: 14 hours ago
Ingham County to help clerks count ballots