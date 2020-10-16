Intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street closing on Monday
The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 19.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing the intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street to perform final paving.
The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, and is expected to be complete by Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Both Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street will be open during construction.
Detours will be provided and can be found below:
Eastbound Detour:
- South on Waverly Road
- East on Saginaw Street
- North on MLK Jr. Boulevard
- East on Willow Street
Westbound Detour:
- South on MLK Jr. Boulevard
- West on Oakland Avenue to Saginaw Street
- North on Waverly Road
- West on Willow Street
Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.