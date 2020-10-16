Intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street closing on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing the intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street to perform final paving.

The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, and is expected to be complete by Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Both Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street will be open during construction.

Detours will be provided and can be found below:

Eastbound Detour:

South on Waverly Road

East on Saginaw Street

North on MLK Jr. Boulevard

East on Willow Street

Westbound Detour:

South on MLK Jr. Boulevard

West on Oakland Avenue to Saginaw Street

North on Waverly Road

West on Willow Street

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.