Intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street closing on Monday

The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 19.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will be closing the intersection of Willow Street and Cawood Street to perform final paving.

The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, and is expected to be complete by Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Both Oakland Avenue and Saginaw Street will be open during construction.

Detours will be provided and can be found below:

Eastbound Detour:

  • South on Waverly Road
  • East on Saginaw Street
  • North on MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • East on Willow Street

Westbound Detour:

  • South on MLK Jr. Boulevard
  • West on Oakland Avenue to Saginaw Street
  • North on Waverly Road
  • West on Willow Street

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

